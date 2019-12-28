The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years. Their community science-based project uses camera trapping and scat collection for genetic and bacterial analysis to answer some burning questions: where are the otters; how are they doing; what are the implications of the return of this apex aquatic predators; what is their ecosystem niche? Megan Isadore, Executive Director of the River Otter Ecology Project, and Terrence Carroll, Head of Data and Informatics, will talk about the community science "Otter Spotter” program as well as results from the River Otter Ecology Project’s 225km stretches of Marin coast, river, reservoir and bay. Please join us to see some of the rollicking reasons river otters make such excellent ambassadors for wetland restoration and watershed conservation. Great videos from our camera traps will make you happy!
When and where: Thursday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. at the Laguna de Santa Rosa, 900 Sanford Rd, Santa Rosa
