Megan Isadore and Terence Carroll of River Otter Ecology Project will give a presentation on their work monitoring and researching the rise of river otters.
The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years.
Their community science-based project uses camera trapping and scat collection for genetic and bacterial analysis to answer some burning questions: where are the otters; how are they doing ect.
Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online.
Talk is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Laguna environment center at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.