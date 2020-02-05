Enjoy the freshest home-cooked crab, all you can eat, along with wine, clam chowder, salad, bread and desert on Saturday, Feb. 8. Dance to the music of the Luv Rustlers. Bar opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are $70. First seating is at 5 p.m. and the second seating is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sebastopolrotary.com or at Exchange Bank in Sebastopol. All proceeds from this event will be used to fund The Rotary Club of Sebastopol’s Teacher Grant Programs.
This Week's e-Edition
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Beyond the Joe Rodota Trail: SoCo Acts of Kindness keeps giving
- Farewell to Cultivate
- Palm Drive board ready to dissolve the district
- Acre Pizza opens in the Barlow this week
- Dan Bourdon returns to lead Analy football program
- Part 2: Lynda Hopkins and the crisis of homelessness
- City Council Preview for Feb. 4
- From fields and hay to curds and whey
- Measure E will fund facilities upgrades in Sebastopol School District
- COMMENTARY: Time to dissolve the Palm Drive Health Care District
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Commentary: An education to be proud of: An argument for Measure B
- The Zero Waste Challenge: A view from the bike lane
- Keeping the Faith: Getting ready for brotherhood/sisterhood week
- Sebastoblog: Shrines to chocolate
- Brussels sprouts and cotton candy
- Measure E will fund facilities upgrades in Sebastopol School District
- West County History Corner
- Historic businesses along the river seeking new owners
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.