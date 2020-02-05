Red boiled crab

Red boiled crab isolated on white background

 GRAZVYDAS JANUSKA

Enjoy the freshest home-cooked crab, all you can eat, along with wine, clam chowder, salad, bread and desert on Saturday, Feb. 8. Dance to the music of the Luv Rustlers. Bar opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are $70. First seating is at 5 p.m. and the second seating is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sebastopolrotary.com or at Exchange Bank in Sebastopol. All proceeds from this event will be used to fund The Rotary Club of Sebastopol’s Teacher Grant Programs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.