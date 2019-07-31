Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary is pleased to announce a Garden Summer Evening which includes a fine wine and cheese reception, live music and an inspiring poetry performance.
The evening will begin with a premiere cheese and wine reception with live music on the front lawn. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to experience a magical Cedar Enzyme Footbath, the signature treatment of the Osmosis Spa, throughout the evening.
Along with the reception and one of our signature spa treatments, the evening will be highlighted by Rumi’s Caravan, a Sonoma County tradition that invites guests to be lulled and inspired by ecstatic verse — some ancient, some contemporary – learned by heart, spoken with passion and accompanied with improvisational music. Poet Kay Crista says, “What we want to do is welcome people to this oasis, it’s a place to slip out of the weariness of everyday living and just be nourished by the reminder of the deeper aspects of what is to be human and alive. We want to rekindle the wildness of the heart in a world culture where nature has been beaten into submission.”
And to top it all off, the evening will benefit The Center for Climate Protection, a nonprofit whose mission is to inspire, align, and mobilize action in response to the climate crisis. Working with business, government, youth and the broader community to advance practical, science-based solutions for significant greenhouse gas emission reductions, The Center for Climate Protection makes it easier for people to address climate change and ensure that future generations can continue to live, work, play, and thrive on this extraordinary planet. They provided the impetus for Sonoma Clean Power which has grown to provide Community Choice Energy to over 5 million people in California, reduced greenhouse gas in Sonoma County by 11%, and save $62 million in local consumer electricity rates. All proceeds to benefit The Center For Climate Protection.
Caravan poets include Kay Crista, Larry Robinson and Doug von Koss accompanied by musicians Jason Parmar on percussion and Donald Fontowitz playing Turkish Oud and Chaturangui. Together they will celebrate the world’s cultural and spiritual traditions with the sublime power of performance poetry.
Also included: Wine and Cheese reception featuring Jazz piano by Jill Edwards Minyé
When and where: Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 6 PM – 9 PM at Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary,209 Bohemian Highway, Freestone
