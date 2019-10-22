Salmon creek art walk open studios, Nov. 2, 3
Open this holiday season withe an inspiring visit to the Salmon Creek Art Walk Holiday Show and sale in Bodega Bay on Nov. 2 and 3. Fourteen artists in six different studios are presenting fine arts and crafts in a wide variety of media: photography, painting, jewelry, handmade footwear, custom leather, figurative sculpture, mixed media, stained glass, prints, ceramics and wood mounted clocks. Tour the studios, view artist demos and take a stroll on the beach. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information call Diana Bundy at 707-875-9609.
Follow orange "ArtWalk" signs to Salmon Creek, one mile north of Bodega Bay on Highway 1. Turn west on Bean Avenue and follow signs to studios.
