The Sebastopol Community Cultural Center and Rojas Vineyards and Winery present Salsa/Bachata lessons and dancing on Friday, Feb 14, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. The DJ is Antonio Moran. Tickets are $25 per person at seb.org/valentinesdance. Child care is available for $20 (includes dinner, movie and crafts), but there are only 12 childcare spaces, so reserve your spot soon.

