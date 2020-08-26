Sebastopol marked Women's Equality Day on Aug. 26, flying suffrage victory flags throughout town to pay homage to the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Sebastopol's Boy Scout Troop 27 helped install the flags, which are placed up and down Main Street interspersed with American flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.