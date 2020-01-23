Dubbed the West Coast’s hottest Brazilian band by promoters, journalists and fans, SambaDá musically unites the Americas. Based in the rich musical traditions of Brazil, SambaDá also references salsa and cumbia, and blends them playfully with funk and reggae beats. Brazilian natives Papiba Godinho and Dandha da Hora bring profound knowledge and respect for Brazilian music, and together with the entire band, they present a unique musical sound with a universal appeal.
Bay Area based Brazilian Forró band Dona Francisca brings the sensual rhythms of Northeastern Brazil to you in a set guaranteed to put a swing in your step.
$18 flat ($2 fee at door)
AGES: 21+
NO REFUNDS | ALL SALES FINAL
Tickets: After completing your purchase on See Tickets, you will receive an email confirmation with your attached PDF ticket(s). You MUST print and bring your PDF tickets AND VALID PHOTO IDENTIFICATION to be admitted for the event. You may download the See Tickets app and show your ticket on your mobile device for entry in lieu of printing.
Where and when: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.