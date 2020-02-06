We are pleased to welcome back long time Sonoma County favorite singer, songwriter, composer, educator, and pianist Sarah Baker, in a very special celebration of Women’s History Month at Occidental Center for the Arts!
Working from her southern influences rooted in Memphis blues, Muscle Shoals soul, and Nashville country and gospel, Sarah Baker is a different kind of Americana artist who uses her roots and her gritty, soulful vocals to forge a unique blend of soul/blues music with a rock edge. She is also an active music educator and collaborator whose dedication and deep concern for her community is well appreciated. www.sarahbakerstudios.com
Having just released a new album of original songs, Bakers Dozen, Sarah keeps with her tradition of a stellar band to complement her powerful voice and signature keyboard style. The band features world class musicians who have played and recorded with her through several years, including Mona Gnader, bassist (Sammy Hagar), Kendrick Freeman (drums), guitarist Matt Blackett, and some very special guests.
You wont want to miss this powerful collaboration of musical talents on our stage in honor of Women’s History Month! $20 Advance/$25 at door. Fine refreshments. Wheelchair accessible. Get your tickets early!
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.