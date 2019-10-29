It was an orderly if achingly slow evacuation from Sebastopol. With the citizens gone, police patrolled empty streets, while shards of Sonoma West Times & News rained down across the town. Where did the paper come from? Someone's house we think. All our buildings in Sebastopol, Healdsburg and Cloverdale are still standing.

