Crooked Goat Brewing is throwing us a parking lot party and you’re all invited! We’ll be there all day (and all evening) with great beer, live music and some new SCF swag.
Live music and beer. Open to the public.
All proceeds from sales outside benefit Sage Casey Foundation!
Fiona Bowman (an SCF Scholarship recipient!) & Jasmine Tollinchi 12-12:30 p.m.
The King Street Giants Trio 1-3 p.m.
Choppin Broccoli - 80's Hits Live 5-8 p.m.
We really hope to see you there!! It’s going to be a great day!
When and where: Saturday, July 27, at noon to 10 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol
