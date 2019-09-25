The author of “American Sutra: A Story of Faith and Freedom in World War II” will be coming to Enmanji Buddhist Temple on Oct. 6. The Rev. Duncan Ryūken Williams will be giving a book talk from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Enmanji Memorial Hall. He is an ordained Buddhist priest in the Soto Zen tradition and the director of the Shinso Ito Center for Religions and Culture at the University of Southern California.
Enmanji is the sponsor and host of the book talk.
Co-sponsoring organizations are the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizen’s League (JACL) and Sonoma County Matsuri. Sonoma State University, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sebastopol World’s Friends are supporting the book talk.
The book talk is free and opened to the public. The book will be available at $30 with a book signing at 3 p.m.
Recently, Williams joined other Buddhist priests, including the Rev. William Briones of Los Angeles Honpa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, “to voice opposition against the unjust detention of migrant youth.” During World War II, Fort Sill held 700 people of Japanese ancestry.
Duncan provides a different dimension to Japanese internment and a broader view of religious freedom during World War II. His book is timely in light of current struggles for civil rights and religious freedom.
— Submitted by Darryl Yagi and Meg Mizutani
