Based on a March 14 recommendation from the Sonoma County Health Department, several local schools and school districts have announced that they will suspend in-person classes.
According to a list on the Sonoma County Office of Education website, school districts and charter schools from Petaluma to Cloverdale plan to suspend in-person classes between March 23-April 5, reopening for onsite instruction on Monday, April 6.
West county schools on that list include Park Side Elementary and Brookhaven Middle School in Sebastopol Union District, Reach Charter School and Sebastopol Independent Charter.
Leaders of Sonoma County’s 40 school districts will meet with County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Monday, March 16, to discuss these recommendations and how long in-person classes might be suspended for each school district.
We will update this list as we get new information about west county schools.
The current list of closures
The following school districts/charter schools have informed the Sonoma County Office of Education that they intend to suspend in-person classes between March 23 and April 5:
- Alexander Valley School District
- Brush Creek Montessori
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Kenwood School District
- Kid Street Charter School
- Old Adobe Union School District
- Pathways Charter School (also closed March 17-22, as this was not their spring break week)
- Piner-Olivet Union School District
- Reach Charter School
- Rincon Valley Union School Districts
- Roseland School District
- Santa Rosa City Schools
- Sebastopol Independent Charter
- Sonoma Charter
- Sonoma Valley Unified School District
- Village Charter
- West Side Union School District
- Windsor Unified School District
- Woodland Star Charter
- Wright School District
- SCOE Probation Camp
