Infinitely Variable Transmission: A Breakthrough w/Patrick Brinton
A practical scalable infinitely variable transmission has always been one of the Holy Grails of mechanical engineering, and until now has never been achieved. Patrick will describe the operating principle of a completely novel and simple approach to the problem. He will show video of a working prototype and will explain the vitally important distinction between an infinitely variable transmission and a constantly variable transmission. This innovation could be of incalculable benefit far beyond improving the efficiency and performance of motor vehicles. Let’s have a conversation about the future of technology that can actually aid human beings humanely.
Patrick was the beneficiary of an upper middle class private English school education that launched several of his schoolmates on the road to 10 Downing Street. Instead, he chose the higher path less travelled and moved to California to pursue the hippie life. After many highly successful careers in all respects except the pecuniary he now spends his time thinking and writing about social issues and trying to interest people in the transmission.
When and where: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.