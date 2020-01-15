McGreen will give a lecture on the Living Systems Economy (LSE), a biophysical economic model for addressing the climate crisis, the ecological crisis, and unsustainable economic growth. The LSE is based on a thermodynamically plausible dual-economy architecture for managing the global carbon balance. It is underpinned by a new hypothesis for multi-agent systems and is validated against the biology of plant respiration and photosynthesis. 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gravenstein Grill, 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.
Science buzz cafe: Jim McGreen, inventor and climate activist, Jan. 20
