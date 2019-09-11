Science Buzz

Learn about the origins of life with Professor emeritus Richard Boyd of Ohio State University of the physics and astronomy department. The talk will go over the idea that the molecules that created our amino acids and DNA were created in outer space, and then processed in a fiery cosmic event. Entry is $5. Event starts at 7 p.m. at the Gravenstein Grill, 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

