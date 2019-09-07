Don't miss the first Sebastopedal event!
- Are you confused by the new green bike lane markings in town?
- Would you like to cycle around town but lack confidence, or aren’t sure where to go?
- Do you need a little refresher course on bicycle safety and rules of the road?
- Or would you just like to get outside for a friendly, easy Saturday morning ride with your neighbors?
Then join us for SebastoPedal Green on Sept. 21 from 9-11 a.m.! This guided bike ride, sponsored by the City of Sebastopol and the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, will begin at the Police Department parking lot.
Come a bit early to get your helmet and bike checked and adjusted. A short safety talk will include a demonstration of hand signals and the meaning of different bike lane markings. We’ll ride an approximately four mile loop accompanied by League of American Bicyclist-certified instructors. The ride itself will be recorded by a video-equipped drone.
When and where: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 to 11 a.m. Starts at the Sebastopol Police Station, 6850 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol
For more information, contact Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition: 707-545-0153.
