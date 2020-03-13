The Sebastopol Senior Center has announced that it will be closed from Friday, March 13, to end of the month due to concerns about the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, California governor Gavin Newsom called for the cancellation of large social gatherings and recommended that high-risk groups, such as the elderly, avoid social contact as much as possible. Because seniors represent a demographic that is more at risk of adverse effects from the virus, Linda Civitello, the center’s director said that this precaution is necessary to keep everyone safe and healthy.
The center will be closed until March 31, and all senior center classes will be cancelled during this time. The Legacy store will also be closed.
“Most of the volunteers who run the store are seniors,” Civitello said, “and so are most of the customers.”
Several senior center programs are continuing during the crisis, Civitello said.
- The transportation program will continue as usual. To find out more about this program, call 707-829-2440 or see https://www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/transportation-overview.
- Meals on Wheels program will continue.
- The lunch program will temporarily be replaced boxed cold meals (sandwiches) from the Council on Aging, available for pick up from 11 a.m. to12:45 p.m. in the lobby of the senior center.
Civitello said the staff and board of the senior center will meet on March 25 to determine when the center can reopen and whether further cancellations are necessary.
Senior center staff will be available by phone throughout the closure to answer any questions seniors may have. Call them at 707- 829-2440.
