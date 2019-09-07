This fall we are hosting a series of roundtable discussions with community members called Sebastopol Arts and Lectures. Our first series focuses on the earth of our region and aims to bring light to the way our community members engage with the land, as farmers, gardeners, and conservationists. This program is held on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and features an hour or so of conversation between the library staff and the three or four panelists, with another half an hour for questions from the audience.
- OCTOBER 9: REGIONAL FARMING
- NOVEMBER 13: GREEN WEST COUNTY
When and where: Regional Farming happens Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
