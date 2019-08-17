The series takes a closer look at the many solutions for reversing global warming as presented in Project Drawdown and other sources. We’ll learn from local organizations that are working on Climate solutions in agriculture, renewable energy, reducing waste, empowering women, transportation, building design, carbon sequestration, and more. Through this exploration, we’ll discover where we each can take small to large steps, help shape a better future, and still enjoy the day (smile, get a good night’s sleep, dance, sing, play music).
Sebastopol Carbon Conversations is hosted by The Rahus Institute and Sebastopol Grange.
When and where: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. at 6000 Sebastopol Ave. (Hwy. 12), Sebastopol
