The Rahus Institute and Sebastopol Grange will host author and climate activist Mary DeMocker on the topic of "Why We Can Still Build a Thriving Future,"and ways in which we can all take small, medium or large steps toward changing our environment.
The event is free with advanced registration at http://solarschoolhouse.org/sebastopolcarbonconversations/
DeMocker's book, "The Parents' Guide to Climate Revolution," will be available for sale at the event.
When and where: Sunday, Oct. 20, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave. (Hwy. 12).
