Regenerative Agriculture – Healthy Soils, Carbon Sequestration. Conventional wisdom has long held that the world cannot be fed without chemicals and synthetic fertilizers. Evidence points to a new wisdom: The world cannot be fed unless the soil is fed.
Speakers:
Lauren Lum, California Climate & Agriculture Network. Policy, Healthy Soils
Dana Cappelloni, Sonoma Wine Growers, Climate Adaptation Certification Program
One or more Local No-Till Farmers will also share their experiences
Sponsored by The Rahus Institute and Sebastopol Grange.
FREE, though Pre-Registration is Required.
When and where: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
