Sebastopol Center for the Arts' annual Membership exhibit runs from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5.
Opening Reception - Dec. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (open to the public)
This annual, non-juried event features works exclusively from SCA’s local member artists and encompasses all media, with an emphasis on fine art.
The show is held at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts galleries located at 282 S. High St., Sebastopol.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 707.829-4797 or visit the SCA website at sebarts.org.
