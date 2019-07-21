We will be touring 10 different cob structures built around Sebastopol, including cobins, ovens, benches, play structures, and sculptures. We will finish off the tour back where we started by enjoying some cob oven pizzas on the farm. For those who would like to, we will continue our tour to Petaluma to enjoy some more cob structures...
We will be using a large passenger van and carpooling as needed.
Please bring a favorite pizza topping to share! For more info, you can call Miguel at 707-320-3609
When and where: Sunday, July 28 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardcore Espresso, 81 Bloomfield Rd., Sebastopol
Tickets: $22.29 at eventbrite.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.