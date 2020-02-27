Caller: Alan Winston
Band: Debra Tayleur (piano), Janette Duncan (violin), Roxanne Oliva (accordion)
Come early for new dancer instruction at 1:45, no partner necessary. Wear smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes. Admission $12 general, $10 members and affiliates, $5 young adult 19-30 and financial hardship, $3 youth 6-18. Fragrance free event, no perfume or scented products please. Questions, call Kathy 707-829-0168 or kwoeltjen@yahoo.com.
Where and when: Sunday, Mar. 1, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Wischemann Hall, 465 Morris St., Sebastopol
