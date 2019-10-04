Zero Waste is the theme of the Oct 20 Sebastopol Farmers' Market, 10 to 1:30 p.m.. There will be demonstrations, music, talks, activities for adults and children and a raffle. Eat local. Practice a more regenerative and resilient lifestyle. Don't forget to bring reusable bags and containers.
Co-sponsored by 350 Sonoma and Recology Sonoma-Marin.
