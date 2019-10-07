The Sebastopol Farmers Market will host a zero waste activity event on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Sebastopol Plaza off of Weeks Way.
The event will feature demos, music, zero wast talks, kids activities and guests from Straus Family Creamery, Master gardeners, Pacific BioChar, ToyWorks the Sonoma Bicycle Coalition and more.
The event is free and takes place at 6908 Weeks Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.