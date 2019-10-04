The Sebastopol Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast and fundraiser on Sunday, October 13, from 7:00 to 11:30 a.m. The event is free, with raffle tickets available for purchase at the door.
Special attention will be placed on producing no landfill waste at this event.
Volunteers from the CERES Project, the Boy Scouts, and students from Analy and Orchard View high schools will work alongside events waste-specialist Green Mary to keep reusable utensils in circulation, and to ensure that food waste is diverted to compost collection. The event will not only be fun for the entire family, this is a good opportunity to see zero waste in action!
Raffle proceeds will benefit the Firefighters Foundation programs, including fire prevention and education for children, training and equipment for Sebastopol firefighters, sponsorships for youth sports and scholarships for high school graduates entering Public Safety fields.
When and where: Saturday, Oct. 13, 7 to 11:30 a.m. at Sebastopol Fire Station, 7425 Bodega Ave.
