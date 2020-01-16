Open to members & guests. Bring a dish to share. Monthly meeting and officer installation follow potluck, then stay for our Inaugural Ball from 8:30 to 10pm. Dress up in Fancy Attire, Dance to Salsa and West Coast Swing tunes. Celebrate our Grange in 2020!
Where and when: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
