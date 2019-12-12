Potluck, music and real good company at the Sebastopol Grange on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. Music by the Sebtown Strutters, playing Dixieland, other jazz and some popular music including holiday tunes.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Patrick Slayter is Sebastopol’s new(ish) mayor for 2020
- Copperfield’s seeks community’s help to purchase building
- Sebastopol updates its granny unit rules
- Health district sells hospital
- Commentary - New Local Coastal Plan: Devoid of protections, full of loopholes
- Advisory councils look for a way forward
- Gang of Five: Notes from the Dec. 3 Sebastopol City Council
- Hike the Divide
- Car chase ends in death in custody
- Council passes climate emergency resolution and students stage die-in at Analy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Out of Hear: The beginning of the end
- Signs of the Times: Old Friends
- Advisory councils look for a way forward
- Council passes climate emergency resolution and students stage die-in at Analy
- Sebastopol updates its granny unit rules
- Secrets and Santa
- Cutting Christmas trees to reduce fire danger
- Copperfield’s seeks community’s help to purchase building
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Windsor School
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.