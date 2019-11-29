9th annual benefit for the scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill Christian School in Sebastopol
Spend a delightful winter's day touring five decorated homes & historic school in and around scenic Sebastopol in the heart of Sonoma County wine country. Each location displays holiday spirit in its own unique way, showcasing collections and family traditions.
Artisan Boutique offers dozens of local Sonoma County artists and crafters. Boutique is free.
Tour ticket prices are $10-$45. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill Christian School, Sebastopol, CA. For info, photos, and tickets visit www.sebastopolholidayhometour.com
