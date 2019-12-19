Join Sebastopol Ballet for our 28th annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 20-22 at Analy High School Theater. Complimentary Sugar Plum Party for children begins one hour before the 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. shows. Tickets are $17-27 in advance or $20-30 at the door. Go to www.sebastopolballet.com/nutcracker.htm for more information and ticket purchasing options.
