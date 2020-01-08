The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily logs and the logs of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
6:51 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and probation violation at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Arrest made.
9:55 a.m. Known stolen property under $950 at South Main Street and Burnett Street. District Attorney for review.
3:34 p.m. Driving on suspended license at Wallace Street and Bonnardel Avenue. Arrest made.
6:42 p.m. Disorderly conduct (alcohol) at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
1:53 a.m. Driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance at Petaluma Avenue and McKinley Street. Arrest made.
2:27 p.m. Known stolen property under $950, violation of probation on North Main Street and Healdburg Avenue. Arrest made.
8 p.m. Petty theft at Laguna Park Way and Johnson Street. Suspended.
8 p.m. Battery at Petaluma Avenue and Abbott Avenue. District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
11:38 p.m. DUI at Petaluma Avenue and Abbott. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
6 p.m. Robbery, first degree, on North Main and Wilton Avenue. Suspended. Leads Exhausted.
10:13 p.m. Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, manufactured metal knuckles on Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
4:57 a.m. Warrant misdemeanor on Jesse Street and Huntley Street. Arrest made.
2:45 p.m. Robbery, battery on person on Valentine Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Arrest.
Sonoma County Sheriff's Log for west county
MONDAY, DEC. 30
9:21 a.m. Fraud reported at Railroad Avenue and Grey Street in Graton.
1:58 p.m. Petty theft at Main and B Streets in Duncan Mills.
2:55 Promiscuous shooting report at Raspberry Lane and Bodega Highway in Sebastopol.
3:01 p.m. Vandalism reported at Williams Place and Peacock Way in Bloomfield.
5:15 p.m. Burglary reported at Highway 1 and Calle Del Sol in Bodega Bay.
7:40 p.m. Fireworks reported at Bittner and Joy Road in Occidental. Advised.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
9:06 a.m. Residential burglary/ breaking and entering at Barnett Valley Road and Lynn Road in Sebastopol.
9:31 a.m. Trespassing reported at Fircrest Avenue and St. Helena Way in Sebastopol.
10:33 a.m. Drug possession (non-narcotic) at Brookside Lane and 4th Street in Guerneville. Arrested.
2:22 p.m. Report of a disturbance at Westside Road and Rio Vista Road in Forestville.
4:36 p.m. Suicide threats at Laurel Dell Avenue and Sylvan Way in Duncan Mills.
7:21 p.m. Fireworks at Shaw Court and Bay Flat Road in Bodega Bay.
8:06 p.m. Fireworks at Twig Avenue and Denver Lane in Hessel. Resolved.
8:41 p.m. Missing person at risk at Orchard Lane and Russell Lane, Forestville.
8:42 p.m. Fireworks at Belglen Way and Baker Lane in Sebastopol. Advised.
9:35 p.m. Fireworks at Cazadero Highway and Austin Creek Road in Cazadero. Advised.
10:20 p.m. Suicide attempt at Cazadero Highway and Magic Mountain Road, Cazadero.
10:23 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Canyon 7 Road and Rio Nido Road in Rio Nido.
10:51 p.m. Fireworks at Brush Street and Donald Street in Graton. Advised.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
12:08 a.m. Fireworks at Highway 1 and Taylor Street in Bodega Bay. Advised.
8:37 a.m. Report of a disturbance at Bartleson Road and Highway 116 in Hessel.
12:21 p.m. Music disturbance at Purrington Road and Sullivan Road in Graton.
12:22 p.m. Burglary report at Highway 1 and Emery Road in Bodega Bay.
4:45 p.m. Lost property reported at Orchard Lane and Russell Lane in Forestville. Resolved.
6:01 p.m. Car burglary reported at River Road and River Drive in Forestville. Advised.
6:53 p.m. Found property at Coleman Valley Road and Bohemian Highway, Occidental.
7:02 p.m. Petty theft at Austin Creek Road and Kramer Road in Cazadero.
8:19 p.m. Petty theft reported at Mt. Vernon Road and Hessel Road in Hessel.
10:59 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Laurel Dell Avenue and Sylvan Way in Duncan Mills.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
10:38 a.m. Destruction of property/vandalism at Brush Street and Jeannette Avenue in Graton.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
7:20 p.m. Runaway reported in Graton at Peachland Avenue and Highway 116.
8:26 p.m. Aggravated assault in a residence near 5th and 4th Street, Guerneville.
8:45 p.m. Aggravated assault near 1st Street and sheriff's substation, Guerneville.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
8:49 a.m. Trespass at Church Street and Main Street, Guerneville. Homeless related.
9:06 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Bohemian Highway and Village Circle, Occidental. Advised.
11:19 a.m. Suspicious person at Mill Street and Third Street, Guerneville. Contacted.
12:00 p.m. Suspicious person at Tyrone Road and Beedle Road, Monte Rio. Contacted.
12:25 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Bohemian Highway and Church Street, Monte Rio. Homeless related.
5:24 p.m. Warrant attempt at Cnopius Road and Highway 116 North, Guerneville.
7:00 p.m. Disturbance report at Cazadero Highway and Austin Creek, Cazadero.
7:00 p.m. Disturbance, unwanted guest at Pearl Street and Austin Creek Road, Cazadero. Homeless related.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
9:58 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Davis Road and Mirabel Road, Forestville. Contacted.
10:10 a.m. Suspicious circumstance report at Mirabel Road and Trenton Road, Forestville.
10:51 a.m. Bomb, explosive disposal at Greenwood.
12:32 p.m. Vandalism report at Mill Street and Mill Court, Guerneville.
1:18 p.m. Battery report at Duncan Road and Siri Road, Guerneville. Attempt.
1:26 p.m. 911 Disconnect at Kamuela Road and Ross Road, Graton. Referred.
3:56 p.m. Petty theft at Mill Street and First Street, Guerneville. Contacted.
5:01 p.m. Warrant attempt at Mill Street and Fifth Street, Guerneville. Advised.
7:06 p.m. Suspicious person at Cove Campground and Doran Beach Road, Bodega Bay. Unable to locate.
7:30 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Hidden Valley Road and Cherry Street, Guerneville. Contacted.
