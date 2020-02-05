The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
10:11 a.m. Cruelty to an elder or dependent adult at Gravenstein Highway and Corline Court.
3:50 p.m. Petty theft involving a controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut. Arrest made.
10:20 p.m. Bribing an officer, drunken and disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
1:01 p.m. Outside agency warrant for a felony at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Arrest made.
3:59 p.m. Deface with paint at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Investigation pending
4:30 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and McKinley Street. Investigation pending.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
1:45 p.m. Vandalism over $400 and tampering with vehicle at Pleasant Hill and Washington Avenue.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
3:21 p.m. Deface with paint and vandalism over $400 at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation pending.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
9:54 a.m. Driving with suspending license at Lynch Road and Gravenstein Highway. Arrest made.
1:40 p.m. Minor in possession of alcohol at Morris Street and Laguna Parkway. Juvenile arrest made.
8:10 p.m. Threaten with intention to terrorize and exhibit a deadly weapon (not a firearm) at Morris Street and McKinley. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
1:02 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and probation violation at Pleasant Hill and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
3:10 p.m. Reckless driving with suspicious license at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Arrest made.
6:16 p.m. Battery against an elder at Gravenstein and Corline Street. Arrest made.
11:16 p.m. DUI (alcohol) at Gravenstein Highway and Sparkes Road. Arrest made.
11:17 p.m. Possession of controlled substance for sale and controlled substance paraphernalia at Bodega Avenue and Valley View Drive. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, February 2
1:08 a.m. Outside agency warrant misdemeanor at Gravenstein Highway and Cooper Road. Arrest made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.