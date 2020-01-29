The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police daily log entries.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
8:10 a.m. Domestic violence at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
9:00 p.m. Petty theft at Stich Lane and Ragle Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
8:30 p.m. Vandalism with damage to property and burglary at Palm and Western avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
1:50 a.m. Burglary with conspiracy to commit a crime and vandalism at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Investigation pending.
11:12 p.m. Vehicle theft at Wilton Avenue and High Street. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21
10:51 a.m. Vandalism with property defacement at South Main and Burnett streets. Pending.
3:12 p.m. Carrying concealed weapon with disorderly conduct (alcohol) at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Arrest made.
4:00 p.m. Property defacement at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:20 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
2:26 p.m. Carrying concealed weapon at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
8:21 a.m. Vandalism with property damage at Keating Avenue and North Main Street. Investigation pending.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
3:13 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, including paraphernalia at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Arrest made.
7:05 a.m. Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct while under the influence of a controlled substance at South Main and Burnett streets. Arrest made.
9:32 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance including paraphernalia at Laguna Park Way and Morris Street. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
11:28 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult cited.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
3:24 a.m. Attempted burglary with weapon and vandalism at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Arrest made.
11:08 a.m. Violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway South and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
