Sebastopol Police Log
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
2:25 p.m. Hit and run at Bodega Avenue and High Street. District Attorney for review.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
10:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct, alcohol at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
11:28 a.m. Battery, domestic, at Swartz Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Arrest made.
12:34 p.m. Vandalism, damage to property at South Main Street and Burnett Street. Arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
12:59 a.m. DUI, traffic offfense, suspended driver license at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
7:40 a.m. Burglary at Swartz Avenue and Virginia Ave. Suspended.
8:30 a.m. Petty theft under $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Suspended.
9:33 p.m. Known stolen property under $950 at North Main Street and Mckinley Street. Arrest made.
10:28 p.m. Violation of post release at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
11:38 a.m. Petty theft under $950 at North Main Street and Sebastopol Ave. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
3:08 a.m. Driving on suspended license at South Main Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Arrest made.
9:35 a.m. Driving without a license at Bodega Avenue and Robinson Road. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
10:25 a.m. DUI at North Main Street and Wallace Street. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
1:08 a.m. Outside warrant at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
Sonoma County Sheriff's Log
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
4:57 a.m. Parole or probation violation at Hill Street and Main Street, Occidental.
11:00 a.m. Larceny at Highway 1 and Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay.
4:57 p.m. Parole or probation violation at Hill Street and Main Street, Occidental.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
11:00 p.m. Burglary (breaking and entering) at Kennedy Road and Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
9:18 a.m. Parole or probation violation (felony) at Mill Street and Main Street in Guerneville.
10:20 a.m. Fraud (swindling, false pretenses) at Hughes Road and Nash Road in Forestville.
8:02 p.m. Drug equipment violation at Sylvania Heights and Morelli Lane in Camp Meeker.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
7:00 a.m. Controlled substances at Main Street and Brookside Lane, Guerneville.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
2:24 a.m. Missing person at risk at Morningside Drive and Sunset Avenue, Guerneville. Contacted.
7:26 a.m. Suspicious person at Church and Third Street. Homeless-related incident.
9:13 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle at Austin Creek Road and Kramer Road, Cazadero. Homeless-related incident.
9:25 a.m. Attempt to contact at Riverside Drive and Highway 116 North, Guerneville. Attempt, Civil Warrant.
10:56 a.m. Trespass report at Elm Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Monte Rio. Contacted.
1:00 p.m. Suspicious person at Mill Street and Main Street, Guerneville. Homeless-related incident.
4:05 p.m. Disturbance report at Balboa Avenue and Pomo Avenue, Jenner. Contacted.
6:27 p.m. Suspicious person at Church Street and First Street, Guerneville. Completed.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
12:45 a.m. 911 disconnect at Doran Beach Road and Doran Park Road, Bodega Bay. Completed.
11:12 a.m. Suspicious circumstance reported at Neeley Road and Guernewood Road, Guerneville. Contacted.
11:32 a.m. Disturbance report at Laurel Dell Avenue and Sylvan Way, Duncan Mills. Contacted.
11:58 a.m. Violation of probation at Mill Street and Fifth Street, Guerneville. Arrest made.
5:50 p.m. Disturbance at Mill Street and Mill Court. Homeless-related incident.
8:58 p.m. Battery at Wilshire Drive and Stutz Lane, Forestville. Contacted.
11:32 p.m. Suspicious person at Brookdale Drive and Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Contacted.
