The Sebastopol Police Department will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 6850 Laguna Park Way. National Night Out is a nationwide event that promotes police-community partnerships.
“It’s going to be an open house for the police department,” said Sebastopol Police Lt. Greg Devore, “so people that have never been able to go through the police department will be able to do so.”
DeVore said there will be a barbecue, as well a police dog demonstration and a jumpy house for the littlest guests.
“We’re also going to have our motor officer out back with his motorcycle so kids or anyone else can take pictures on the motorcycle and meet our motor officer,” Devore said.
Readers who want to experience a field sobriety test can take one with the help of special glasses that simulate drunkenness.
“We’re going to have a set up where people can actually put those on and then we’ll put them through filed sobriety tests just to show what it’s like,” he said.
DeVore expects that the most popular activity will be the “force options simulator.”
“That’s what most people refer to as the ‘shoot-don’t shoot’ scenarios,” he said. “You have a huge screen, 8 feet by 15 feet wide, and then you project scenarios onto the screen, and people have to react to it. They have firearms that have been deactivated so that they don’t shoot bullets but they shoot a laser. Officers actually use this to train with. So a citizen gets to sit there and go through a scenario and make a decision: Is this a situation where you would use force and if so what type of force?”
“We did this three years ago and that was the one everybody loved,” he said.
— Laura Hagar Rush
