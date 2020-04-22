The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
7:03 a.m. Felony warrant at High and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
10:28 a.m. Obstructing, resisting arrest by a peace officer/emergency medical technician, parole violation and trespassing/driving on private property at High Street and Palm Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:02 p.m. Vandalism, property damage, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
10:46 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, potential for domestic violence, at Fellers Lane and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
2:16 p.m. Grant theft of property exceeding $950 at Norlee Street and Covert Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
1:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, probation violation, at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Referred to district attorney for review.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
2:41 p.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950 at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
7:47 a.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950 at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:56 p.m. Probation violation, contempt of court at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
6:59 p.m. Indecent exposure, probation violation, at Willow Street and Jewel Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
12:56 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, probation violation, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:13 p.m. Released to community supervision at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Referred to Adult Probation.
