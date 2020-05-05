The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
12:30 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:48 p.m. Hit and run, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, driving without a license, false identification, outstanding felony arrest warrant, at Bodega Avenue and north/south Main Street. Juvenile arrested.
8:23 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intoxicated, at Sequoia and Covert lanes. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
8:23 a.m. Abandoned vehicle with identification numbers altered, at Hurlbut Avenue and Gravenstein Highway North. Referred to district attorney.
5:33 p.m. Grant theft of property with value exceeding $950, at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
8:35 a.m. Driving without a license, at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
1:11 p.m. Vehicle theft, possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia, probation violation, at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
2:43 p.m. Misdemeanor warrant for arrest, at Gravenstein Highway South and Southpoint Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
1:06 a.m. Possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia, at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:13 a.m. Burglary, at Hayden and Pincrest avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:42 a.m. Petty theft, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue Adult arrested.
SATURDAY, MAY 2
1:44 a.m. Vandalism with property damage, at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:23 a.m. Causing a fire, at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:28 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving drugs with alcohol, probation violation, at South Main Street and Calder Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct with alcohol, open container on public property, and probation violation, at Bodega Avenue and North High Street. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
7:23 p.m. Misdemeanor warrant for arrest, at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
