The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, APRIL 6
11:08 a.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Victim declined prosecution.
2:10 p.m. Petty theft, probation violation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested, conditional release.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
8:40 a.m. Probation violation at Morris Street. Adult arrested, conditional release.
4:32 p.m. Vandalism with property damage at Virginia and Bodega avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
1:36 p.m. Felony identity theft and grand theft at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
12:26 a.m. Bench warrant for misdemeanor at Pleasant Hill North and Bodega avenues. Adult arrested.
6:26 p.m. Misdemeanor identity theft at Bodega Avenue and Robinson Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.