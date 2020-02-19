The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
8:34 a.m. Probation violation at Gravenstein Highway and Elphick Road. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
4:19 p.m. Petty theft at N. Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Juvenile arrest.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
6:57 p.m. Lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14 and sexual penetration with an foreign object at Pitt Avenue. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
8:13 a.m. Driving without a license at Murphy Avenue and Huntley Street. Arrest made.
3:02 p.m. Grand theft of property over $950 at McKinley Street. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
8:58 a.m. Receiving known stolen property and probation violation at McKinley Street. Arrest made.
10:13 DUI (alcohol) at Fannen Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
12:08 a.m. Disorderly conduct, drugs with alcohol at Robinson Road. Released on 849(b)PC.
9 p.m. Controlled substance paraphernalia at Sebastopol Avenue. Arrest made.
11:21 p.m. Violation of court order for prevention of domestic violence and probation violation at Sebastopol Avenue. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
7:52 a.m. Unreasonable noise on Robinson Road. Arrest made.
