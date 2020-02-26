The following are excerpted from
Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries
MONDAY, Feb. 17
7:04 p.m. Burglary at Sunset Avenue and Taft Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
7:34 p.m.Outside agency warrant and probation violation at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Arrest made.
11:27 p.m. Grand theft at Main Street and McKinley Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
11:19 p.m.Traffic offense and driving with a suspended license at Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
8:22 a.m. Burglary at Petaluma Avenue and Abbott Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
3:42 p.m. Probation violation at Main Street and McKinley Street. Arrest made.
7:10 p.m. Probation violation at Pleasant Hill and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
11:52 p.m.Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license and a parole violation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
3:40 p.m. Obstruction and resisting arrest and a parole violation at Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
5:34 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, petty theft and probation violation at Healdsburg Avenue and Murphy Avenue. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
1 p.m. Impersonation to get money at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbutt Avenue. Pending futher investigation.
8:48 p.m. Probation violation at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, Feb. 22
12:12 a.m. Possession of controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
3:46 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Sebastopol Avenue and Petaluma Avenue. Pending further investigation.
9:45 p.m. DUI (alcohol, .08%), driving without a license and probation violation at Bodega Avenue and Golden Ridge Avenue. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, Feb. 23
1:19 a.m. DUI (alcohol, .08%), driving without a license at Lynch Road and Gravenstein Highway. Arrest made.
11:07 a.m. Manufacture, sale and possession of nunchaku, metal knuckles and driving with a suspended license at Petaluma Avenue and Palm Avenue. Arrest made.
7:36 p.m. Driving without a license at Gravenstein Highway and Southpoint Avenue. Arrest made.
