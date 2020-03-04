The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
12:29 p.m. Outside agency felony warrant, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, probation violation at Main Street and Maple Avenue. Arrest made.
4:35 p.m. Driving without a license and contempt (disobeying a court order) at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
7:35 a.m. Possession of deceptive government ID at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Sent to district attorney for review.
8:04 a.m. Outside agency warrant at Petaluma Avenue and McKinley Street. Arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, FEB 26
10:13 a.m. Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, controlled substance paraphernalia and probation violation at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Arrest made.
2:31 p.m. Identity theft — felony and theft of credit card holding $950 at Evergreen and Spruce avenues. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
9:58 a.m. Offensive words in public and battery on person in school or park at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Juvenile arrest.
4:21 p.m. Violation of restraint order to prevent domestic violence at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Sent to district attorney to review.
10:42 p.m. DUI (alcohol, .08%) at Main Street and Burnett Street. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
8:33 a.m. Battery on person and vandalism (deface property) at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
2:52 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway and Soll Court. Arrest made.
8:07 p.m. Probation violation at Pleasant Hill and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
3:37 p.m. Battery on spouse, ex-spouse or date at Morris Street and Johnson Street. Send to district attorney for review.
10:18 p.m. DUI (alcohol, .08%) and child cruelty resulting iin njury or death at Bodega Avenue and Florence Avenue. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
6:16 p.m. Disorderly conduct (alcohol) and obstructing or resisting a peace officer at N. Main Street and McKinley Street. Arrest made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.