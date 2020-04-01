The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
8:29 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and probation violation on Morris Street. Arrest made.
8:47 p.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950 in value at McKinley Street and North Main Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
1:30 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and receipt of known stolen property valued under $950 on Sebastopol Avenue. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
7:10 a.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
8:07 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and probation violation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
5:05 p.m. Shoplifting of items valued at less than $950 and probation violation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
10:54 a.m. Entering a private dwelling and attacking a person on Fellers Lane.
Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
