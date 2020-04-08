The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
4:26 p.m. Grand theft at McKinley Street and Main Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
5:45 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut. Suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
3:57 p.m. Attempted burglary at Sebastopol Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
5:48 p.m.DUI (alcohol) and resisting arrest at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Arrest made.
