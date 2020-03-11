The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
9:54 a.m. Grand theft at Golden Ridge and Washington Avenue. Leads exhausted.
1:26 p.m. Driving with suspended license on Laguna Parkway. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
11:31 a.m. Driving without a license at Gravenstein Highway and Mill Station Road. Arrest made.
2:24 p.m. DUI (drugs) at Pitt Avenue and Strout Avenue. Arrest made.
4:20 p.m. Petty theft at Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Leads exhausted.
9:58 p.m. Controlled substance paraphernalia at McKinley Street and Main Street. Arrest made.
2:48 p.m. Grand theft at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut Avenue. Leads exhausted.
THURSDAY, March 5
10:13 a.m. Lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under the age of 14 (place not named). Pending further investigation.
10:58 p.m. Controlled substance paraphernalia at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, March 6
10:08 p.m. Driving with suspended license and probation violation at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, March 7
12:19 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut Avenue. Arrest made.
