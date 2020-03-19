The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
2:29 a.m. Corporal injury inflicted on spouse or cohabitant on Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:45 p.m. Possession of obscene sexual material at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
10:16 a.m. Probation violation at Bodega Avenue and South Main Street. Adult arrested.
11:28 a.m. Reckless driving at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
11:02 p.m. Driving while under the influence of .08 percent alcohol and violating probation at Bodega and Washington avenues. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
2:53 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
9:56 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Petaluma Avenue and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
1:45 p.m. Shoplifting property worth less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Under investigation.
4:57 p.m. Probation violation at Bodega Avenue and North Main Street. Adult arrested.
8:32 p.m. Battery on a person in a school or park at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Under investigation.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
6:40 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, trespassing and probation violation at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
1:28 a.m. Driving while under the influence of .08 percent alcohol at Bodega Avenue and West Hills Circle. Adult arrested.
9:29 a.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. No arrest. Leads exhausted.
10:36 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
8:57 a.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances and probation violation at Lynch Road and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
3:30 p.m. Defacing property with paint at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. No arrest. Leads exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.