The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
11:33 a.m. Possession of obscene matter depicting a minor in a sexual manner at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Pending further investigation.
11:42 a.m. Tampering with a vehicle and petty theft at Burnett and South Main streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
11:51 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Washington Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
3:35 p.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances at Mill Station Road and Gravenstein Highway North. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
8:13 a.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant served at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
2:04 p.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant served at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
6:41 a.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Keating Aenue. Referred to allied agency.
7:15 p.m. Vehicle theft at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:46 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
9:44 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
3:03 p.m. Felony arrest warrant served at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Adult arrested.
7:54 p.m. Vandalism with property damage at Vine and Calder avenues. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
4:35 p.m. Petty theft of a controlled substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.