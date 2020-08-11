The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
9:52 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and burglary at Brown and Depot streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:58 a.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 and vehicle tampering at West Street and Mary’s Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
6:52 p.m. Vandalism and damage to property at South Main Street and Calder Avenue. Resolution not reported.
WEDNESDAY
8:42 a.m. Violation of probation at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
4:56 p.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant served at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
12:46 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and misdemeanor arrest warrant served at Zimpher Drive and Patricia Court. Adult arrested.
1:18 p.m. Felony identity theft, shoplifting of goods worth less than $950, theft for pretending to be card holder at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. No resolution reported.
9:45 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Referred to district attorney for review
SATURDAY
3:31 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol at 0.08 percent or above at McKinley and North Main streets. Adult arrested.
4:17 p.m. Petty theft, knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950, violation of probation at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
9:43 a.m. Obstruction of justice, resisting a peace officer and an emergency medial technician, violation of probation at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Referred to district attorney for review.
