The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
4:36 p.m. Possession of stolen vehicle at Gravenstein Highway North. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
8:02 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at North Main Street and High School Road. Adult arrested.
9:02 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at North Main Street. Referred to district attorney for review.
THURSDAY
5:59 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
6:49 p.m. Tamper with vehicle at Gravenstein Highway South. No resolution reported.
6:58 p.m. Murder at Valentine Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
8:50 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at Gravenstein Highway South. No resolution reported.
SATURDAY
10:42 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Healdsburg and Murphy avenues. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
5:48 a.m. Battery with serious injury, manufacture, sale and possession of metal knuckles and possession of a controlled substance at Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
7:53 p.m. Violation or a domestic violence order, violation of probation, contempt of court and disobeying a court order at West Hills Circle. Adult arrested.
